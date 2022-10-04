Arizona Cardinals release Andy Isabella, sign Billy Price

The Arizona Cardinals have finally moved on from wide receiver Andy Isabella.

The team announced on Tuesday that they were releasing Isabella and in a corresponding move, signing veteran center Billy Price.

From the team:

“The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed offensive lineman Billy Price from the Raiders practice squad and has released wide receiver Andy Isabella.”

“Price (6-4, 310) is a four-year NFL veteran who has played 58 games (34 starts) at center in his career with the Giants (2021) and Bengals (2018-20) after entering the league with Cincinnati as a first-round pick (21st overall) from Ohio State in the 2018 NFL Draft. He started a career-high 15 games last season with the Giants after he was acquired in a trade from the Bengals in August. The 27-year old Price played his first three seasons in the NFL with Cincinnati and appeared in 42 games (19 starts). He joined the Raiders practice squad on September 14.”

Good luck to Andy wherever he lands, and it will be interesting to see where Price plays along the Cardinals offensive line.