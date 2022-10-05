Cardinals Reacts Survey: Week 5

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

A win!

That is always the cure for no confidence in the direction of the team. However, it was against a bad team, so we have some that are laying that as the only reason they won.

I mean, you only play the teams on your schedule, so I won’t get too mad that the Cardinals are beating the bad teams on their schedule.

Better than the alternative of not beating those teams, right?

Anyway, how do you feel about the direction of the Cardinals after their win over the Carolina Panthers?

The interesting thing again will be what you feel about the team after this week. Wins obviously raise the confidence, but a close loss, what does that do for your confidence?

We will see, but for now, they are winning the games they are supposed to so far.