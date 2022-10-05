2022 ROTB “Pick 3” Vs. Spread Competition Week 5

Update Standings (thank you CCF)
8- ***CFWA
7- ***leftcoastfan, Wilmot515, Roy Green, CuckooFCP
6- ***Chambana81, ERauch,
5- iacardsfan, JethroBodine, cyberdynist, Ditship, Mitch, CCF
4- xxxash, Zonanforver, CardCore, FNG
3- SunDevil99, Believer3000, blackram928, quingo
2- brrrberry, wikander, Jondolar
1- StandUpGuy, Chinookk, BG23
0- cardsfan1696, FriarFan32
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2022/10/03/nfl-week-5-betting-odds-point-spreads-moneylines-over-under/8140007001/
NFL Week 5 point spreads
- Indianapolis Colts (+3.5) vs. Denver Broncos (-3.5)
- New York Giants (+7.5) vs. Green Bay Packers (-7.5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+14.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-14.5)
- Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) vs. Cleveland Browns (+3.5)
- Houston Texans (+7.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5)
- Chicago Bears (+6.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-6.5)
- Detroit Lions (+2.5) vs. New England Patriots (-2.5)
- Seattle Seahawks (+5.5) vs. New Orleans Saints (-5.5)
- Miami Dolphins (-3.5) vs. New York Jets (+3.5)
- Atlanta Falcons (+7.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7.5)
- Tennessee Titans (-2.5) vs. Washington Commanders (+2.5)
- San Francisco 49ers (-3.5) vs. Carolina Panthers (+3.5)
- Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+4.5)
- Dallas Cowboys (+5.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (-5.5)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5) vs. Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+7.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5)
My Picks:
- IND (+3.5) over DEN
- NYG (+7.5) over GB
- BUF (-14.5) over PIT
