 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 ROTB “Pick 3” Vs. Spread Competition Week 5

By Walter Mitchell
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Update Standings (thank you CCF)

8- ***CFWA

7- ***leftcoastfan, Wilmot515, Roy Green, CuckooFCP

6- ***Chambana81, ERauch,

5- iacardsfan, JethroBodine, cyberdynist, Ditship, Mitch, CCF

4- xxxash, Zonanforver, CardCore, FNG

3- SunDevil99, Believer3000, blackram928, quingo

2- brrrberry, wikander, Jondolar

1- StandUpGuy, Chinookk, BG23

0- cardsfan1696, FriarFan32

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2022/10/03/nfl-week-5-betting-odds-point-spreads-moneylines-over-under/8140007001/

NFL Week 5 point spreads

  • Indianapolis Colts (+3.5) vs. Denver Broncos (-3.5)
  • New York Giants (+7.5) vs. Green Bay Packers (-7.5)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+14.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-14.5)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) vs. Cleveland Browns (+3.5)
  • Houston Texans (+7.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5)
  • Chicago Bears (+6.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-6.5)
  • Detroit Lions (+2.5) vs. New England Patriots (-2.5)
  • Seattle Seahawks (+5.5) vs. New Orleans Saints (-5.5)
  • Miami Dolphins (-3.5) vs. New York Jets (+3.5)
  • Atlanta Falcons (+7.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7.5)
  • Tennessee Titans (-2.5) vs. Washington Commanders (+2.5)
  • San Francisco 49ers (-3.5) vs. Carolina Panthers (+3.5)
  • Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+4.5)
  • Dallas Cowboys (+5.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (-5.5)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5) vs. Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)
  • Las Vegas Raiders (+7.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5)

My Picks:

  • IND (+3.5) over DEN
  • NYG (+7.5) over GB
  • BUF (-14.5) over PIT

Your Picks:

  • _____ (_____) over _____
  • _____ (_____) over _ ____
  • _____ (_____) over _____

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...