Andy Isabella clears waivers after release by Arizona Cardinals

Yesterday the Arizona Cardinals made an odd move, bringing in veteran center Billy Price.

Their corresponding move was to release 2019 second round pick Andy Isabella, closing the door on the Josh Rosen era for the Arizona Cardinals.

This was a long time coming, as Isabella had dropped off in usage and playing time over the last couple of seasons as he was just unable to crack the lineup consistently and when given chances never answered the call.

In his career, Isabella finished with 33 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns in his four seasons.

His career high in a season was 21 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.

The writing was on the wall after 2020 though, as the team drafted Rondale Moore and brought on A.J. Green, two spots that the Cardinals had worked Isabella through to no avail.

Now, with Isabella clearing waivers he will have the chance to explore options throughout the league. Hopefully someone likes him and brings him on, at least on the practice squad so Isabella can find one more chance.

The 26-year old Isabella has made $3.9 million in his career, so he can take a practice squad salary to keep his dream alive.

Good luck to Andy.