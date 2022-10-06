Matt Prater to miss week five matchup with Philadelphia Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals have an uphill battle on Sunday any way you slice it.

It may have gotten even more difficult this week as Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury let the media know on Wednesday that veteran kicker Matt Prater will miss this week against the only undefeated team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prater was unable to finish the game against the Carolina Panthers because of a hip injury in the Cardinals 26-16 win.

So the team took action this week and signed Matt Ammendola to the practice squad, and now he will likely be the active kicker on Sunday in the Cardinals matchup with the Eagles.

Ammendola was 13/19 kicking field goals for the New York Jets and 14/15 on extra points.

His misses were all from 40+ yards as he was 2/5 on 40+ yard field goals and 0/3 on 50+ yard fields goals with the Jets.

This season he was with the Kansas City Chiefs and was 3-4 on field goals and 3-4 on extra points.

Let’s hope he can hit everything on Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals.