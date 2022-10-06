Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’ 2022 picks, odds and more

Happy Thursday Night Football one and all.

This game could be... Ugly.

Of course one team has not lived up to the hype and the other team... Has not lived up to the hype and has their best offensive and defensive player missing this week.

Meanwhile, the home team has not gotten what they had hoped for out of their big offseason trade, but maybe it is early.

Here is everything you need to know about Thursday Night Football this week.

Who: Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) at Denver Broncos (2-2)

Date: Thursday, October 6th, 2022

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. Arizona Time

Location: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Live streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

National Radio: Westwood One | Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Ryan Harris (analyst)

Odds: Broncos -3.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over/Under: 42

Russell Wilson has been meh, Matt Ryan has been bad.

This could be fun or ugly or both.

Enjoy!