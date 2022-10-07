Arizona Cardinals vs Philadelphia Eagles betting preview

We killed it last week.

Nailed the Arizona Cardinals to cover (they ended up at +1 before the game started) took the Cardinals on the moneyline, took Marquise Brown over 5.5 receptions, took Christian McCaffrey over 30.5 yards receiving. Only thing we missed was longest completion by Kyler Murray who would have hit it if not for a pass interference to keep Brown out of the endzone.

This week, we look to continue our winning ways and maybe even add some of what we are putting on things for the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Eagles as 5-point favorites as unbeaten Philadelphia heads to Glendale.

Enjoy!

Miles Sanders o80.5 rush + receiving yards (-115)

Sanders is coming off 134 yards rushing and 22 yards receiving. The Cardinals are not great at stopping the run or the pass, give me Sanders getting this.

Jalen Hurts longest rush o14.5 yards (-120)

Hurts will get this in a scramble at some point.

Dallas Goedert o3.5 receptions (-140)

Goedert averages five targets a game and four receptions per game, see this as an easy cash in the game.

James Conner o3.5 receptions (+120)

This is a tougher one, as Conner has not had over three receptions since game one, but I think they will need him to slow down the Eagles dynamic pass rush.

Zach Ertz o44.5 yards receiving (-115)

Ertz has been over this in every game but game one for the Cardinals. I see him getting there again in this one.

Good luck