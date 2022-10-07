Week six college football prospect preview and who to watch

Week six of the college football season gives a great look at a number of contenders, including another look at the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks.

No, this is not college basketball.

Justin and I keep waiting for the 2023 NFL Draft WR class to wake up, but some of the top names still haven’t delivered. Plus, Todd McShay rubber stamps Will Levis with a first round blessing, and some recent history may be interfering with the draft outlooks for Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.

Then, a quick Week 6 CFB preview, and of course, a hot take.

(Please excuse a few internet connection-induced audio hiccups)

