Arizona Cardinals release tight end Maxx Williams

In an unexpected move on Friday, the Arizona Cardinals announced they have released veteran tight end Maxx Williams.

Williams is a vested veteran, so he is not subject to the waiver wire, while also meaning he will receive his entire salary for the season.

This is an odd move with no follow up as of now, which means it could be something as simple as the team manipulating the roster like they did with Devon Kennard.

The team could bring back Williams to the practice squad next week (he cannot be brought back this week) and then elevated to the active roster.

The only reason we speculate this is because the Cardinals did not make a corresponding move and it kind of came out of the blue, so maybe there is a wink, wink, nudge, nudge deal for Williams.

Let’s hope he is back next week, but either way, good luck to Williams either way.