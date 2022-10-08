SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans still not buying into the direction of the team

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Apparently wins don’t mean what they used to.

For the Arizona Cardinals, a win usually meant a big jump in the confidence of the team moving forward, but now the Cardinals win on the road and beat the Carolina Panthers for the first time in eight years and it means... Meh.

I get it, it is tough to buy in, but the NFL as a whole has shown us this season more than any other is going to be about attrition.

However, that doesn’t lead to confidence, as there was a small rise, but it is miniscule.

Only 29% of fans are confident in the direction of the team after their win over the Carolina Panthers.

That will probably drop again if they lose to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

