Cardinals-Panthers review, J.J. Watt’s heart, Cardinals-Eagles preview

A win and now a big game, something we have seen before for the Arizona Cardinals in 2022.

Now we need to see a different outcome after the Cardinals lost to the Rams.

No, this week Jess and I discussed the win over the Carolina Panthers, the concern we felt during the game and the relief after the game.

Then, we take a look at what it would take to beat the best team record wise in the NFL.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the approximate timestamps for the topics we discussed:

(1:00) Intros and reactions to the game and how it went

(5:06) Offensive takeaways from the game

(24:58) Defensive takeaways from the game

(36:19) J.J. Watt’s heart

(47:18) Injuries and roster moves

(57:52) Cardinals-Eagles preview