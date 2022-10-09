2022 NFL Week 5 open thread

We had an early game again this week, and now we are in the early slate of NFL games that is not great.

However, we can still enjoy the morning games before getting to the main course of the Arizona Cardinals hosting the Philadelphia Eagles.

The early games are... not much.

Pittsburgh Steelers enter the Kenny Pickett era against the Buffalo Bills, the Seahawks and Saints matchup, and we get to see if the Lions can win a game or just have the best offense and worst defense in the NFL.

Of course, the Chargers and Browns is probably the best game of the early schedule, but without a doubt the game of the weekend is the Cincinnati Bengals at the Baltimore Ravens.

That should be a dandy.

Enjoy your morning of football as we wait to see the Arizona Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

