Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals make injury moves, Rondale Moore to play, defense prepares for Eagles and more

Three Big Things: Eagles Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

Injury Report: Week 5 Vs. Eagles

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Eagles

Arizona Cardinals cut TE Maxx Williams, who has ankle and knee injuries, but hope to bring him back

GM Steve Keim doesn't close door on Williams return

The Arizona Cardinals have offensive line issues, and other notes before the Cardinals host the Eagles

Cardinals Ready For Tall Task Against Soaring Eagles

Philadelphia hasn't won on road in series since 2001

Arizona Cardinals activate CB Antonio Hamilton from Non-Football Injury list, put LB Nick Vigil on IR

Team also signs Baccellia to roster; puts Vigil on IR

Defense keeps Arizona Cardinals afloat while offense figures it out - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

The offense stalled in the first half again, but were picked up by a stout performance on D. That recipe may not work against the Eagles this Sunday.

Cardinals' Zach Ertz preps to face former team in Eagles

Zach Ertz said it will be good to see his ex-Eagles teammates from a relationship standpoint, but once Sunday's game begins, "it's going to be me versus their defense."

Cardinals' new black helmets to make regular-season debut vs. Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals will be rocking a brand new look for the very first time in the regular season on Sunday.

Nike reveals Kyler Murray exclusive DT Max 96 cleat

Nike released a cleat version of the retro Deion Sanders classics, the Nike DT Max '96 that is exclusive to Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.

Arizona Cardinals offense must play stingy vs. turnover-hungry Eagles

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense is rolling this season, but the defense deserves just as much credit for Philadelphia's early success.

Cardinals GM: We needed more production out of WR Andy Isabella

Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim admitted to some of the mistakes he's made in his draft history, especially when it comes to the WR position.

DeAndre Hopkins back at Cardinals facility as he wraps up suspension

DeAndre Hopkins' time away from the football field is soon coming to an end, made evident by his appearance in the locker room on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Eagles hope to extend NFL's best start vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Eagles are the league's only undefeated team and play the Cardinals on Sunday after Arizona was the NFL's final undefeated team last year.

Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz 'spikes baby' in TD celebration

"She loved. The only thing I regret is maybe not spiking the ball," Zach Ertz said on Thursday of what his wife thought of the celebration.

Panthers' Frankie Luvu fined after scuffle with Cardinals' Will Hernandez

Cardinals G Will Hernandez will not be fined after his involvement in the scuffle with Panthers LB Frankie Luvu.

Report: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore (knee) expected to play vs. Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals got some good news Saturday night as wideout Rondale Moore is reportedly expected to play vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.