Arizona Cardinals vs Philadelphia Eagles first half open thread

Happy game day one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the lone undefeated left in the NFL and it should be an interesting matchup.

Hopefully we see continued progress from the Cardinals and they are able to keep pace early, because they are definitely the better second half team in this matchup.

Just a reminder on everything you need to know about the game.

Game: Arizona Cardinals (2-2) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)

Arizona Cardinals (2-2) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) Start Time: 1:25 pm Arizona time on October 9nd, 2022

1:25 pm Arizona time on October 9nd, 2022 Location: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

Fox (Channel 10 locally) Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst), Jennifer Hale (sideline)

Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst), Jennifer Hale (sideline) Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline) National Radio: Sports USA Radio: Larry Kahn (play-by-play), Doug Plank (analyst)

Sports USA Radio: Larry Kahn (play-by-play), Doug Plank (analyst) Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)

KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst) Streaming: Fox

Fox Odds: Cardinals +5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cardinals +5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 49.5

Enjoy and go Cardinals!