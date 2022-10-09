 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter Reacts: Cardinals lose 20-17 on late game management & special teams mishaps

The Arizona Cardinals will fall to 2-3 after today’s hard fought game against the undefeated Eagles ... what did Twitter have to say?

By Blake Murphy
Syndication: Arizona Republic Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Man oh man what a slow start...thrilling second half and GUT-WRENCHING game for the Cardinals.

Let’s take a look at how Twitter reacted on the day as Arizona battled the Eagles ... and lost.

To start, the Eagles fans were present and loud cheering their former star player, now on the Cards.

To open, Arizona used a lot of plays to Rondale Moore and...they didn’t go so well.

The Eagles knifed through Arizona and Kyler threw deep for Hollywood only it was picked off, a brutal sequence that continued the slow starts.

Between the pick and the lack of runs, it looked to be another sluggish first quarter for AZ.

In fact, it looked very much like Jalen Hurts was HIM (as the kids say) and Kyler wasn’t.

But of course...it all got to change in the second half...

Arizona had a missed opportunity on their final drive, in which they scored points with a field goal, but could have had so much more...

Arizona’s defense buckled up and Zach Allen batted down a pass...yeah he’s gonna get paid this offseason I guarantee it.

The Cardinals ran the ball for a TRICK PLAY to pick up a clutch 4th down and wow, gotta love the guts there by Kliff.

However, they had to settle for 3.

Cards missed Ertz twice in this game (once later when it was wide open) but ended up showing some life before the half was up

SECOND HALF, LET’S GO:

The Eagles got back both their starting LG and Center, who had missed time. Didn’t stop Zach Allen, though.

The defense stepped up, and so did the offense!

A long conversion saved a Cards drive...

However, it wasn’t all roses for the offense...

It didn’t matter as Murray stepped up on 3rd down when they had to have points...

Kyler Murray with...an insane play.

Did the defense deliver? Like Digiorno:

Then, the unthinkable! Cards were in business!

They scored with Eno Benjamin and we saw a tied ball game after some great first downs running the ball.

It wasn’t pretty but AZ did their part to get a chance to get the win, or a FG for overtime at least.

It cost Jalen Thompson but the Eagles were lucky to avoid an interception and still take the lead. Thompson said postgame he was ok.

Kyler had 8 game winning drives...would this be his 9th?

And of course...disaster for the Cards.

He missed the kick wide right. Oh my goodness...

Postgame Kliff explained:

In the end, Arizona showed a lot of heart and a spark of life, against an undefeated Eagles team, no less.

They have a shot to finish 3-3 with a game next week on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

What was your favorite tweet of the day?

