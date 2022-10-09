Twitter Reacts: Cardinals lose 20-17 on late game management & special teams mishaps

Man oh man what a slow start...thrilling second half and GUT-WRENCHING game for the Cardinals.

Let’s take a look at how Twitter reacted on the day as Arizona battled the Eagles ... and lost.

To start, the Eagles fans were present and loud cheering their former star player, now on the Cards.

Loud cheers for Zach Ertz from Cardinals fans…

Make that Eagles fans



Kyler Murray booed in his own stadium pic.twitter.com/yj0634fE8c — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 9, 2022

To open, Arizona used a lot of plays to Rondale Moore and...they didn’t go so well.

We may need to take Rondale Moore away from Kliff Kingsbury until he can use him responsibly. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) October 9, 2022

Rondale Moore has three touches for -4 yards so far. The trend continues. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) October 9, 2022

I will do anything for Kingsbury to stop calling these lateral plays for Rondale. — Felipe Corral Jr (@FelipeCorralJr) October 9, 2022

The Eagles knifed through Arizona and Kyler threw deep for Hollywood only it was picked off, a brutal sequence that continued the slow starts.

Kliff and Kyler finally decide to throw deep but Kyler doesn’t check the safety. Middle of the field was closed by Kyler magically thought it would open#FilmStudy#NFL #FlyEaglesFly #AZCardinals #UnpluggedArmy#PHIvAZ — doug franz (@UnpluggedDoug) October 9, 2022

Kyler definitely wasn't underthrowing this much in the past, right? That's a few bad ones this year already. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) October 9, 2022

Between the pick and the lack of runs, it looked to be another sluggish first quarter for AZ.

Rondale Moore has 18 yards from scrimmage on his 10 touches this season. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) October 9, 2022

Kliff Kingsbury is his own worst enemy today. There are yards to be had and he’s not pushing the right buttons at all. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) October 9, 2022

A fifth straight scoreless first quarter for the Cardinals this season. — Jess Root (@senorjessroot) October 9, 2022

In fact, it looked very much like Jalen Hurts was HIM (as the kids say) and Kyler wasn’t.

Jalen Hurts looks like the QB Kyler Murray is supposed to be. — Adam Green (@theAdamGreen) October 9, 2022

The Cardinals' streak of not scoring in the first quarter still has a ways to go before it has some serious company.



The Jets didn't score in the first quarter until their 7th game last season. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) October 9, 2022

But of course...it all got to change in the second half...

Can’t imagine having Hollywood and Hopkins together in two weeks. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) October 9, 2022

Arizona had a missed opportunity on their final drive, in which they scored points with a field goal, but could have had so much more...

That's a Hollywood drop that could've been a loooong TD. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 9, 2022

Woof. Brown is probably gone if he catches that — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) October 9, 2022

Arizona’s defense buckled up and Zach Allen batted down a pass...yeah he’s gonna get paid this offseason I guarantee it.

Zach Allen continues to be excellent this season. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) October 9, 2022

The Cardinals ran the ball for a TRICK PLAY to pick up a clutch 4th down and wow, gotta love the guts there by Kliff.

FAKE



Darrel Williams runs for the first down on the fake punt to keep the drive alive. Beautiful. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 9, 2022

However, they had to settle for 3.

Cards missed Ertz twice in this game (once later when it was wide open) but ended up showing some life before the half was up

And looks like Ertz wasn't on the same page as Murray.



They'll take the FG but it feels like a "win" for the Cards. The hard part is that the fade was too far.



I thought AZ could be down 21-0 at the half. They go into it vs. Philly 14-10. MAJOR dub for this team's confidence. — Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) October 9, 2022

SECOND HALF, LET’S GO:

Kelce trying to get ready to go back in. pic.twitter.com/JrwYqwS3hs — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 9, 2022

The Eagles got back both their starting LG and Center, who had missed time. Didn’t stop Zach Allen, though.

Every time the PA guy in the press box says Zach Allen I think he's saying Zac Gallen.#Phoenixsportsproblems — David Brandt (@davidbrandtAP) October 9, 2022

Death, taxes and Zach Allen pass deflections. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) October 9, 2022

Good gawd Byron Murphy just killed a man. — Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) October 9, 2022

The defense stepped up, and so did the offense!

A long conversion saved a Cards drive...

Throw it to Rondale Moore behind the line every play! People have been saying this! — Kevin Zimmerman (@KZimmermanAZ) October 9, 2022

A screen to Moore works.



On 3rd-n-17, Moore scampers 18 yards for a big first down. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 9, 2022

However, it wasn’t all roses for the offense...

Cardinals RB Darrel Williams just walked to the locker room. Down to Eno and Jonathan Ward at RB (and Ward grabbed his hamstring on an early play so not sure his status.) — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 9, 2022

It didn’t matter as Murray stepped up on 3rd down when they had to have points...

Kyler Murray with...an insane play.

The Arizona offense is entering the same second half form it's deployed all year: We Are Here Only To Convert On Ludicrous 3rd/4th Downs — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 9, 2022

Did the defense deliver? Like Digiorno:

Huge sack of Hurts there. Drives Eagles out of field-goal range. It was a jail-break blitz; they split it between Watt and Murphy. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 9, 2022

VJ is calling a great game. I don’t care what everyone else thinks. He’s a very good defensive coordinator. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) October 9, 2022

Then, the unthinkable! Cards were in business!

A DOWNFIELD BALL TO RONDALE MOORE?!!? — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) October 9, 2022

They scored with Eno Benjamin and we saw a tied ball game after some great first downs running the ball.

Solid audible on 3rd down Kyler — Tony Hite (@TonyHiteNFL) October 9, 2022

Kyler reads the defense, changed the play at the line and changed the direction and Eno picks up the first down. pic.twitter.com/QwTHScKz5h — Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) October 9, 2022

Eno Benjamin is still that guy. — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) October 9, 2022

Sometimes the universe just likes to troll people. After all of those ineffective screen passes to Rondale Moore - and we fans complaining about it - Rondale converts a 3rd and 17 on a screen pass. Figures. — Joe Comeau - The Cardinal Rule (@jokomo13) October 9, 2022

The Eagles and Cardinals are all tied up in the fourth quarter, because of course they are. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 9, 2022

The Eagles are squeezing the life out of this one. Started their current drive with 9:43 to play. We're now at the two-minute warning. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) October 9, 2022

Eagles offensive line is the MVP the last two weeks. Playing through all sorts of injuries and still taking defensive lines to the weight room on every play. — Ben Natan (@thebennatan) October 9, 2022

It wasn’t pretty but AZ did their part to get a chance to get the win, or a FG for overtime at least.

One person blames Vance Joseph and everyone blames Vance Joseph. This is not on him at all.#PHIvsAZ |#Birdgang #BirdCityFootball | #NFL — British BOO!dGang (2-2) (@BritishBirdgang) October 9, 2022

QB sneaks are very hard to stop but if the #NFL #AZCardinals were just 25% instead of zero against #FlyEaglesFly there might have been a difference outcome today#UnpluggedArmy — doug franz (@UnpluggedDoug) October 9, 2022

It cost Jalen Thompson but the Eagles were lucky to avoid an interception and still take the lead. Thompson said postgame he was ok.

Jalen Thompson is down on the ground after that PBU. Looks like he's in a lot of pain. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) October 9, 2022

Please let Jalen be ok — Ryan (@RyGuyAZ) October 9, 2022

Kyler had 8 game winning drives...would this be his 9th?

Kyler is going to have about 105 seconds and no timeouts, down 3. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 9, 2022

Eno in pass pro



Really good — doug franz (@UnpluggedDoug) October 9, 2022

Matt Ammendola out to tie the ballgame for the Cardinals. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) October 9, 2022

And of course...disaster for the Cards.

He missed the kick wide right. Oh my goodness...

Disastrous final two plays for the Cardinals. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) October 9, 2022

Cardinals thinking Kyler scrambled for a first down leading to spiking the football on 3rd & 1 leading to a missed FG. Just a brutal sequence. — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 9, 2022

Kyler slides too early and then spikes it on 3rd down. I mean, I don’t know what to say. I need a minute. — Tim Ring (@timringTV) October 9, 2022

Postgame Kliff explained:

"I thought he was clearly past."



Kliff Kingsbury says he thought Kyler Murray had a first down before he clocked the ball which setup a 4th and 1. pic.twitter.com/CveWEuRoiO — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) October 9, 2022

Kliff Kingsbury says Eno Benjamin was battling cramps most the second half — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) October 9, 2022

In the end, Arizona showed a lot of heart and a spark of life, against an undefeated Eagles team, no less.

They have a shot to finish 3-3 with a game next week on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

What was your favorite tweet of the day?