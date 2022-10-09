Arizona Cardinals second half open thread

The Arizona Cardinals have completed their best first half of the season and trail the Philadelphia Eagles 14-10 at the half.

They were close to having a tie game, but stalled with only 10 seconds left in the half.

Kyler Murray threw an interception on a poorly underthrown ball, but outside of that has been spot on and has been hampered by a couple drops.

For the Cardinals it was a massive improvement over every other game this season to start a game, and something we have been clamoring for.

Now, can the Cardinals continue to be one of the best second half teams in the NFL and come back and put a couple more touchdowns on the board?

For the game Marquise Brown has five catches for 71 and a touchdown while James Conner has nine carries for 55 yards.

Zach Allen has a sack in the game as well and the Cardinals pass rush has been better than the Eagles today. Which is surprising.

Let’s hope for a strong second half.

Go Cardinals!