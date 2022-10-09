Arizona Cardinals miss opportunity in loss to Philadelphia Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals showed they are getting better and closer to being the team we had hoped they would be but still couldn’t get out of their own way in the end. Despite cutting the Philadelphia Eagles’ lead on Sunday, the Cardinals ultimately lost with a final score of 20-17.

It seems to be a situation where the quarterback made a mistake but so did quite a few others.

Stadium down and distance said 1st and 10 on that 3rd and 1 spike. I think the Cardinals thought they had the first down. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 9, 2022

Kyler Murray thought he had a first down because that’s what the stadium operator said on the video board, so they spiked it.

Instead it was 3-1 and now the Arizona Cardinals had to kick a field goal.

The new kicker for the Cardinals Matt Amendola had been awful on kicks of 40 or more yards in his career and yet that is who the Cardinals signed?

It is a disheartening way to lose a game where there were plenty of bright spots.

Let’s hope they get things cleaned up and ready for the Seattle Seahawks.

Frustrating loss today.