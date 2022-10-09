Arizona Cardinals open as road favorites against Seattle Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals open as favorites in an NFL game in 2022.

You heard that right, the Arizona Cardinals open as -2.5 point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks ahead of their week six matchup according to our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook.

The Cardinals covered once again this week, despite losing and did a nice job with their game against the Philadelphia Eagles where they gave themselves a chance to tie or win the game late.

Of course, madness happened and they lost, but this was a more complete effort from the team for the first time in 2022 and has now played out with the Cardinals being road favorites.

The Seahawks have put up points in one of their wins, while they put up a big game against the Saints in a loss this week.

It will be interesting to see if this line moves at all, as the Cardinals being favorites is a bit different this season.