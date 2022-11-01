Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals fans calling for Kliff Kingsbury’s job, Rodney Hudson to miss another game and more

Happy Tuesday one and all.

Hope you had a great Halloween and are getting ready for a quick move into Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

Let’s start your day off with a look around the web at your Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury criticism, calls to be fired mount

As the losses continue to mount for the Arizona Cardinals, so does the criticism directed at coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on potentially making a trade before NFL deadline: 'It wouldn't surprise me'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he wouldn't be surprised if the team made a trade before Nov.1 deadline.

Reactions: Cardinals see operation issues resurface in loss to Vikings

Our Arizona Sports hosts and editors react as pre-snap problems continued to haunt the Cardinals' offense in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Dear Arizona Cardinals: The time has come to fire Kliff Kingsbury

The time has come, Michael Bidwill - Fire Kliff Kingsbury, fire Steve Keim, and your Arizona Cardinals might actually become a relevant football team.

Arizona Cardinals offense sees growing pains huddling up

The Arizona Cardinals huddled to help their new pieces but struggled to get to the line of scrimmage on time.

C Rodney Hudson expected to be out again vs. Seahawks

The Cardinals anticipate Hudson missing a fifth consecutive game with a knee injury.

Fans Want Kliff Kingsbury Out of Arizona - Burn City Sports

The same offense that scored at least 30 in 9 out of the 17 games in 2021, has now only scored over 30 once in the first eight games. The outrage was so bad this week that Kingsbury haters managed to get his name trending on Twitter.