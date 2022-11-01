2022 NFL Trade Deadline: All the deals going down before the trade deadline

The Arizona Cardinals made a move for Robbie Anderson a couple of weeks ago after their loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

They have been quiet since then, but the NFL has been busy.

Here are the big trades that have gone down before the trade deadline.

The Broncos acquired the 49ers’ first-round selection who Miami owned, a 2024 fourth-round round selection, and veteran running back Chase Edmonds in return for Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round selection

TRADE: Minnesota Vikings acquire TE T.J. Hockenson from Detroit Lions - Daily Norseman

Didn’t see this coming

NFL trade: Bears make move for Steelers receiver Chase Claypool - Windy City Gridiron

Chicago is adding a young offensive weapon with their third trade of the week.

NFL Trade Deadline: 49ers trade Jeff Wilson to the Dolphins for a fifth-round pick - Niners Nation

The 49ers traded their leading rusher to Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins prior to Thursday’s trade deadline.

NFL Trade: Jaguars acquire Calvin Ridley, suspended Falcons wide receiver - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville is adding the suspended receiver.

Broncos trade for Jets pass rusher Jacob Martin with Bradley Chubb gone - Mile High Report

The Broncos add to their pass rushing depth after trading Bradley Chubb away to the Dolphins.

Compensation for Steelers trade for Washington cornerback William Jackson III - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly acquiring the cornerback from the Washington Commanders