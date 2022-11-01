Arizona Cardinals sign linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill per report

The Arizona Cardinals did not make a trade at the record setting trade deadline, but they did make an under-the-radar signing at linebacker according to Adam Schefter.

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill is signing with the Arizona Cardinals, per source.. Grugier-Hill led the Texans with 108 tackles and 13 TFL’s in 2021, and had started all 6 games for them in 2022 prior to requesting his release last week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Kamu Grugier-Hill is a seventh year linebacker out Eastern Illinois who has started 20 games over the last two seasons with the Houston Texans.

The 28-year old Grugier-Hill has 148 tackles, including 101 solo tackles and 14 tackles for loss to go with three sacks, an interception, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles while with the Texans.

Originally a sixth round pick by the New England Patriots, Hill spent his first four years with the Philadelphia Eagles as a special teams and part time starter, before moving to Miami for a year.

He requested his release from the Texans in order to find a better spot for his game.

It will be interesting to see if Grugier-Hill replaces Nick Vigil who looked old and slow against the Minnesota Vikings in his return from injury.

Welcome to the desert, Kamu.