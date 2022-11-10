Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals start Hard Knocks, Will Hernandez to IR, Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol and more

Happy Thursday one and all.

Cardinals Open Practice Window For Charles Washington

Safety could return with Budda Baker ailing

Will Hernandez Goes To IR; Cardinals Claim OL Wyatt Davis

Quarterback Kyler Murray on the injury report with a hamstring issue

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury knows there is speculation about his future but he still appreciates his job

Coach appreciates job even as spotlight gets brighter

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Kyler Hurts His Hamstring

Budda Baker's impact is highlighted as is his injury

The Dave Pasch Podcast - Jim Nantz

Ep. 49 - Legendary CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz joins the Dave Pasch to discuss his longtime role as the voice of The Masters, the NFL on CBS and NCAA March Madness. How many more years will he be behind the mic? Nantz also tells Pasch about the genes

Cardinals Cover 2 - Hard Knocks Reax: Episode 1

Ep. 613 - The season premiere did not disappoint. Fans got a peek inside Kliff Kingsbury's famous home in Paradise Valley. They eavesdropped on a dinner conversation between DeAndre Hopkins and Isaiah Simmons.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford placed in concussion protocol

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, coach Sean McVay says.

Arizona Cardinals designate safety Charles Washington to return from IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday the team has designated safety Charles Washington to return from the injured reserve list.

Matthew Stafford in concussion protocols for Rams

John Wolford could be up against the Arizona Cardinals once again if Matthew Stafford can't exit concussion protocols.

Arizona Cardinals place starting G Will Hernandez on IR, claim OL Davis

The Arizona Cardinals placed starting right guard Will Hernandez on injured reserve Wednesday.

Cardinals' season hangs on what Arizona team shows up vs. Rams

If the Arizona Cardinals are going to get things backs on track, the turnaround must begin this week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hard Knocks recap: Frustration mounts, Kliff's crib, everyone loves Budda

The latest iteration of Hard Knocks premiered on Wednesday, with the in-season documentary series putting the Cardinals under the spotlight.