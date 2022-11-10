Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers NFL Thursday Night Football 2022 picks, odds and more

Welcome to Thursday Night Football.

It is a battle of two NFC South teams that look like they are heading in opposite directions even though they seemed to be taking a similar approach.

Sometimes it just takes some luck and the right fit.

For the Falcons it has been being able to keep games close and make plays in the clutch. On the other side, the Panthers are in a tailspin and are relying on Steve Wilks to pull them out of it ... Good luck.

Here is everything you need to know about the NFC South Thursday Night Football matchup.

Game: Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Carolina Panthers (2-7)

Start Time: 6:15 pm Arizona time on Nov 10, 2022

Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

Live streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline) Odds: Falcons -2.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Falcons -2.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 41

