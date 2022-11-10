Arizona Cardinals release Michael Dogbe

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have released former 2019 seventh round pick Michael Dogbe.

Dogbe has played in 36 games in his Cardinals career including 16 games last year and all nine games in 2022.

He started three games in his career, collected 46 tackles including three tackles for loss and two sacks.

Getting that type of production out of a seventh round selection is hard to come by and was one of the better late round picks of the Arizona Cardinals in the Steve Keim era.

This season, Dogbe has played 157 snaps, about 26% of the available defensive snaps for the Cardinals and 36 snaps on special teams.

His career high in snaps was in 2021 where Dogbe played 263.

Dogbe was a fun player because despite his size and strength, he was limited athletically and overcame that with effort, but he needs to be on a team with more talent that allows him to be an effort guy.

Good luck to Dogbe!