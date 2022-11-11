Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals make roster moves, Budda Baker looks to help from sideline, film sessions with the boss and more

Happy Friday one and all, we have made it.

For those of you who served, thank you and Happy Veteran’s Day.

We have all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals to help get your holiday weekend started, let’s get to it.

Cardinals Release Michael Dogbe

Creates roster spot ahead of Rams game

Arizona Cardinals try to find way to make up for absent Budda Baker against Rams

Safety won't play Sunday against Rams with ankle injury

Cardinals coaches Kliff Kingsbury and Vance Joseph watch game clips with owner Michael Bidwill weekly

Sessions keep communication going between coaches, owner

La Tacleada Cardinals: Visualizando Una Victoria En L.A.

Ep. 49 - No hay mañana para los Cardenales que este domingo enfrentan a los Rams en el Sofi Stadium. Luis Hernández y Rolando Cantú nos hablan de todo lo que no debe pasar para poder salir con una victoria de Los Ángeles. Además nos dicen si ya están list

Former Arizona Cardinals make list of worst free-agent signings

Chandler Jones and Chase Edmonds left the Arizona Cardinals for multi-year deals but have so far struggled.

Wolf & Luke's 1st impression of Arizona Cardinals on HBO's Hard Knocks

The first episode of Hard Knocks In Season edition featuring the Arizona Cardinals premiered on Wednesday night.

Arizona Cardinals release defensive end Michael Dogbe

The Arizona Cardinals have released fourth-year pro defensive end Michael Dogbe, the team announced on Thursday.

Kyler Murray limited, Matthew Stafford DNP ahead of Cardinals-Rams

Both the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams starting QBs were unable to fully participate in their respective practices on Thursday.

Kliff Kingsbury, Joseph welcome Michael Bidwill's film-watching ways

Cardinals fans learned Wednesday Michael Bidwill has a weekly film appointment with Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Life without fiery safety Budda Baker foreign to the Arizona Cardinals

For the first time since Week 4 of the 2020 season, Arizona won't have its human missile in Budda Baker patrolling the field due to injury.

Los Angeles Rams confident in Wolford if Matthew Stafford sits out Sunday

The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of confidence in John Wolford if Matthew Stafford sits out Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals.