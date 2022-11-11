Arizona Cardinals and Week 10 NFL staff picks and predictions

We get an early game this week, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.

That kicks off an interesting day of football.

The morning games give us the Miami Dolphins hosting the Cleveland Browns, the Tennessee Titans host the Denver Broncos and the Titans are small favorites, yet the biggest game of the morning is easily the Minnesota Vikings are traveling to Buffalo to take on the Bills.

The uncertainty of the Josh Allen injury still has the Bills as small -3.5 point favorites against the 7-1 Vikings.

A couple of make or break games include the Detroit Lions at the Chicago Bears while the New Orleans Saints try and keep their season alive as they go to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Saints are -1.5 point favorites according to Draftkings Sportsbook.

It is crazy to see the Saints as road dogs against the Steelers. That Kenny Pickett pick is not looking great right now.

Enjoy the early games.