NFL Week 10 best prop bets

Last week saw us miss getting a big week by two pass attempts.

Kyler Murray o36.5 pass attempts at -115 = $25 bet = $0

Murray only threw the ball 35 times, finished 25/35 with two touchdowns.

Will Dissly first touchdown scorer +2200 = $25 bet = $0

Dissly did not score, and the Seahawks got the ball first and did not score first. I would have lost that bet.

Rondale Moore over 41.5 receiving yards -115 = $25 bet = $21.74 win total payout = $46.74

DeAndre Hopkins anytime touchdown scorer +105 = $25 bet = $26.25 win total payout = $51.25

Total wagered $100

Total payout = $97.99

We lost $2 this last week.

Let’s get back to it this week, although it is a tough week to prognosticate the Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals because of the injury issues with both quarterbacks so I am going with four plays throughout the Sunday slate of games and once we hear about Rams/Cardinals may jump back in.

All lines thanks to Draftkings Sportsbook.

Kareem Hunt o50.5 rush + receiving yards -115

Hunt has hit this number in six of eight games this season. I see a mini-shootout and the Browns using Hunt a lot in both the run and pass game.

P. Mahomes 300+ Pass Yards, T. Etienne 1+ Rush TD +310

A Draftkings Sportsbook weekly special, get it while it is available. Mahomes has averaged 346 yards against the Jaguars in his career, no reason that won’t continue here.

Meanwhile Etienne has four touchdowns in his last three games and has looked like a first round worthy pick.

Justin Fields o59.5 rushing yards -115

Fields has hit this number in the last four games as the Bears have played a little better. The Lions have a terrible defense. Bet accordingly.

Najee Harris o42.5 rushing yards -115

Harris has been close to this number almost every game this year. He gets a lot of touches in close games and the Saints don’t have a good run defense.

Good luck this week.