SB Nation Reacts: No confidence in the direction of the Arizona Cardinals

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It is interesting that after weeks of fluctuations the bottoms dropped out last week and the confidence in the Arizona Cardinals is in a free fall.

It makes sense, 3-6 does not inspire any type of confidence when the losses tend to follow the same script every week.

When the team looks undisciplined with penalties and makes mistakes that put them in a negative position, it is tough to have confidence in the direction of a franchise.

For the Arizona Cardinals, the 1% of fans who think the team is fine represents the desperation to not see this be the same Arizona Cardinals.

Turnover and inconsistency is what has been the Arizona Cardinals.

Remember, three winning seasons and one playoff win is considered the gold standard of Arizona coaches.

We ignore the fact that the coach being bullish on going for it two more times is part of the reason they are in this position to begin with.

However, the question becomes, who wants to be the head coach for an owner who allows a GM to pick a fourth head coach?

Who wants to be involved in the film review?

There are a lot of issues with the Arizona Cardinals, so this poll shouldn’t surprise anyone.