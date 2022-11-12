Cardinals place Rodney Hudson on injured reserve

If things could not get any worse for the 3-6 Arizona Cardinals, starting center Rodney Hudson has been placed on injured reserve and will now miss at least the next four weeks of the season.

Two centers to IR:



The Cardinals placed Rodney Hudson on IR and the Saints placed Eric McCoy on IR. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 12, 2022

Hudson has been dealing with a knee injury for a while now and missed the last five games as a result.

Since trading for the former Pro Bowler last year, Hudson has missed a total of 10 games and will miss at least four more. Arizona is 11-5 with Hudson in the lineup compared to the 3-7 record without him. This season, they are 1-4 without their trusted veteran.

Billy Price started the last three games in his place and is expected to do so again on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Sean Harlow will serve as the primary backup.

In other news today, the Cardinals signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino due to Matt Prater’s questionable availability for tomorrow’s game due to a hip injury. They activated key special teams contributor Charles Washington off IR and elevated offensive linemen Rashaad Coward off the practice squad.