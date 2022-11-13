Week 10 NFL early morning games picks, predictions and more

It is gameday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are scuffling and they take on fellow struggling NFC West rival the Los Angeles Rams.

However, we get an early morning game if you are getting up on this chilly November morning.

In fact, we have a slew of interesting early games before the late slate of games is not much better, but the Sunday Night Game is a fun one.

The first game of the day matches up the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the high flying Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.

After that, the best game of the morning is the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) at the Buffalo Bills (6-2) and despite the uncertainty around Josh Allen, the Bills come in as small home favorites.

I am actually really interested in a couple of bad games, starting with the Denver Broncos at the Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans Saints at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Enjoy the morning games one and all.