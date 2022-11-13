Notes from the Enemy: Matthew Stafford’s concussion, Rams offensive struggle and more

Happy Sunday and gameday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals travel to take on the Los Angeles Rams today, and we checked in with Turf Show Times to see how things are going.

Enjoy.

Rams-Bucs: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly from a game that was ugly, bad - Turf Show Times

LA continues to move in the wrong direction after another crushing loss

Was Matthew Stafford just “along for the ride” in Rams Super Bowl win? - Turf Show Times

Cooper Kupp has been the lone bright spot on an offense lacking identity

L.A. Rams can’t run it back: How Sean McVay is letting down the defense - Turf Show Times

Stop blaming Raheem Morris for the problems of the Sean McVay offense

How Week 9 impacted the Los Angeles Rams - Turf Show Times

Will the Rams have an "early" 2023 draft pick?

Rams cut Terrell Burgess, a 2020 third round pick - Turf Show Times

L.A. makes another admission of a bad draft pick

Rams 2023 draft: L.A. must use early picks on offensive line help - Turf Show Times

Recent history suggests hits won’t come later in the draft

NFC due for major shake-up: Will Brady, Rodgers, Donald retire in 2023? - Turf Show Times

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Donald are at turning points in their careers

Rams playoff odds: There’s actually a clear path to the postseason - Turf Show Times

There’s actually a clear path to the postseason

Matthew Stafford injury news: Rams QB in concussion protocol, doubtful - Turf Show Times

Will John Wolford or Bryce Perkins start against Cardinals?

Matthew Stafford Concussion: Kelly Stafford shared concern of NFL concussion protocol. - Turf Show Times

Kelly Stafford Shares Concern for Matthew after Rams quarterback enters concussion protocol.

Matthew Stafford out? Rams backup John Wolford is perfectly capable - Turf Show Times

With Stafford likely to miss Sunday’s game, backup John Wolford will be slated for his third career start

Could Rams platoon John Wolford, Bryce Perkins in relief of Matthew Stafford? - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay isn’t ready to rule out his franchise QB just yet

Rams can’t blame injury report for problems: 3 mistakes L.A. made so far - Turf Show Times

Injuries are not the only problem, changes to both the offense and defense lead to frustration for Sean McVay

Rams injury news: If Matthew Stafford can’t go, who should start at QB? - Turf Show Times

Who should start against the Cardinals if Stafford can’t play

Rams offensive line in peril: Here’s what L.A. should have done instead - Turf Show Times

L.A. spent money and draft picks on the offensive line, but did they choose the right players?

Would 9-10 wins be enough for Rams to sneak into playoffs? - Turf Show Times

LA has little margin for error at 3-5

Rams-Cardinals preview: 3 reasons that L.A. saves their season this week - Turf Show Times

Trying to shake off two consecutive losses, Los Angeles will face the perfect opponent to "get right"