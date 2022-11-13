Notes from the Enemy: Matthew Stafford’s concussion, Rams offensive struggle and more

Happy Sunday and gameday one and all.
The Arizona Cardinals travel to take on the Los Angeles Rams today, and we checked in with Turf Show Times to see how things are going.
Enjoy.
Rams-Bucs: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly from a game that was ugly, bad - Turf Show Times
LA continues to move in the wrong direction after another crushing loss
Was Matthew Stafford just “along for the ride” in Rams Super Bowl win? - Turf Show Times
Cooper Kupp has been the lone bright spot on an offense lacking identity
L.A. Rams can’t run it back: How Sean McVay is letting down the defense - Turf Show Times
Stop blaming Raheem Morris for the problems of the Sean McVay offense
How Week 9 impacted the Los Angeles Rams - Turf Show Times
Will the Rams have an "early" 2023 draft pick?
Rams cut Terrell Burgess, a 2020 third round pick - Turf Show Times
L.A. makes another admission of a bad draft pick
Rams 2023 draft: L.A. must use early picks on offensive line help - Turf Show Times
Recent history suggests hits won’t come later in the draft
NFC due for major shake-up: Will Brady, Rodgers, Donald retire in 2023? - Turf Show Times
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Donald are at turning points in their careers
Rams playoff odds: There’s actually a clear path to the postseason - Turf Show Times
There’s actually a clear path to the postseason
Matthew Stafford injury news: Rams QB in concussion protocol, doubtful - Turf Show Times
Will John Wolford or Bryce Perkins start against Cardinals?
Matthew Stafford Concussion: Kelly Stafford shared concern of NFL concussion protocol. - Turf Show Times
Kelly Stafford Shares Concern for Matthew after Rams quarterback enters concussion protocol.
Matthew Stafford out? Rams backup John Wolford is perfectly capable - Turf Show Times
With Stafford likely to miss Sunday’s game, backup John Wolford will be slated for his third career start
Could Rams platoon John Wolford, Bryce Perkins in relief of Matthew Stafford? - Turf Show Times
Sean McVay isn’t ready to rule out his franchise QB just yet
Rams can’t blame injury report for problems: 3 mistakes L.A. made so far - Turf Show Times
Injuries are not the only problem, changes to both the offense and defense lead to frustration for Sean McVay
Rams injury news: If Matthew Stafford can’t go, who should start at QB? - Turf Show Times
Who should start against the Cardinals if Stafford can’t play
Rams offensive line in peril: Here’s what L.A. should have done instead - Turf Show Times
L.A. spent money and draft picks on the offensive line, but did they choose the right players?
Would 9-10 wins be enough for Rams to sneak into playoffs? - Turf Show Times
LA has little margin for error at 3-5
Rams-Cardinals preview: 3 reasons that L.A. saves their season this week - Turf Show Times
Trying to shake off two consecutive losses, Los Angeles will face the perfect opponent to "get right"
Loading comments...