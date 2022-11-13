Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams waiting on QB’s health, Budda Baker could play and more

Happy gameday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams and we have all the news from around the web to help you get ready.

Let’s get to it.

Big Red Rage - Zaven Collins Making Mark

Ep. 585 - Midway through his second season, linebacker Zaven Collins is showing the potential that made him the Cardinals' top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Collins trails only Budda Baker for the team lead in tackles and he captured his first career pick s

Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim talks about job status of Kliff Kingsbury and own responsibility for 3-6 record

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be game-day decision against Rams in Los Angeles because of hamstring injury

Cardinals still frustrated with season, DeAndre Hopkins seeks Hall of Fame, and other notes before the Cardinals play Rams in Los Angeles

Cardinals Know They 'Have To Keep Going' Against Rams

Cardinals put C Rodney Hudson on IR, sign K Tristan Vizcaino, activate S Charles Washington

Cardinals Cover 2 - Potential Battle Of The Backups Sunday

Ep. 614 - Can't say it's ever good going into a game not knowing who the starting quarterback is going to be. And that goes for both teams. Craig Grialou and Paul Calvisi look ahead to Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Sources - Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford status still uncertain

Colt McCoy and John Wolford could end up squaring off Sunday in a battle of backup quarterbacks thrust into starting roles, but the Cardinals and Rams both want to give their starters a final chance to play.

Cardinals' QB Kyler Murray, S Budda Baker questionable

Kyler Murray has a hamstring injury, while safety Budda Baker has recovered quickly from an ankle issue as both Cardinals players are listed as questionable for Sunday against the Rams.

Former Cardinals assistant gets 1-year suspended sentence

Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt fulfills promise to UK family

Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt is known for being active in the community. On Sunday, he fulfilled a two-year promise to a UK family.

Cardinals S Budda Baker at practice Friday despite high ankle sprain

Diagnosed with the dreaded high ankle sprain earlier this week, Cardinals safety Budda Baker appeared lost for the foreseeable future.

Former Cardinals RB coach James Saxon pled guilty to one count of domestic battery on Oct. 6 after assaulting a woman in her home in May.

Cardinals GM: Confidence remains in Kliff Kingsbury to turn 2022 around

General manager Steve Keim said he has confidence Kliff Kingsbury can turn things around for the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Gen Stats ranks Cardinals QB Kyler Murray top 10 explosive rusher

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is one of football's most explosive runners this year, according to Next Gen Stats.

Arizona Cardinals T Kelvin Beachum wins Community MVP Award

Arizona Cardinals OT Kelvin Beachum won his record fifth weekly Community MVP after a food drive at Eisenhower high school in Mesa.

Arizona Cardinals place C Rodney Hudson on IR, sign K Tristan Vizcaino

Cardinals know a thing or 2 about potential Rams starting QB John Wolford

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter on Saturday reported that it very well could end up being a battle of the backups on Sunday.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford progressing, could play vs. Cardinals

Stafford could clear protocols and, if he can play, it will be a game-time decision.

Colt McCoy should start for Cardinals if Kyler Murray is not 100%

Murray needs to be able to protect himself. If he’s unable to do that, he could sustain a far worse injury with a more drastic consequence.

RB coach James Saxon resigned from job on Cardinals staff

Arizona Cardinals to use rotation of O-linemen vs. Rams

It would appear that there could be a rotation of players at both center and right guard when the Cardinals play the Rams.