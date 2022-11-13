 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams first half open thread

By Seth Cox
Syndication: Arizona Republic Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Today should be interesting for both the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

Both teams will be starting backup quarterbacks as they head into a pivotal game where both teams try and stay in the NFC West race after the Seattle Seahawks lost this morning.

So now, we get a battle of the backups in the NFC West to see who remains alive. It’ll be an interesting game for sure.

Here is everything you need to know about todays game.

  • Game: Arizona Cardinals (3-6) vs Los Angeles Rams (3-5)
  • Start Time: 2:25 p.m. Arizona time on Nov 13, 2022
  • Location: SoFi Stadium - Ingelwood, CA
  • TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally)
  • Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline)
  • Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)
  • National Radio: ESPN Radio - Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst)
  • Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)
  • Streaming: Fox
  • Odds: Cardinals +3 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Over/Under: 40

