Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams first half open thread

Today should be interesting for both the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.
Both teams will be starting backup quarterbacks as they head into a pivotal game where both teams try and stay in the NFC West race after the Seattle Seahawks lost this morning.
So now, we get a battle of the backups in the NFC West to see who remains alive. It’ll be an interesting game for sure.
Here is everything you need to know about todays game.
- Game: Arizona Cardinals (3-6) vs Los Angeles Rams (3-5)
- Start Time: 2:25 p.m. Arizona time on Nov 13, 2022
- Location: SoFi Stadium - Ingelwood, CA
- TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally)
- Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline)
- Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)
- National Radio: ESPN Radio - Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst)
- Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)
- Streaming: Fox
- Odds: Cardinals +3 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 40
