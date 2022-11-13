Arizona Cardinals get back in the win column over the Los Angeles Rams

The Arizona Cardinals move to 4-6 and looked much better with their backup quarterback than the Los Angeles Rams did.

That and some clutch plays by A.J. Green, Rondale Moore and a number of defensive players including Budda Baker on an injured ankle made an interception late and the Arizona Cardinals move to 4-6 after a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Colt McCoy didn’t do too much but he made some throws that allowed some great plays and the defensive players made plays that set up the offense to be successful.

Myjai Sanders had a sack and fumble recovery that should have been a touchdown, but the refs messed it up.

Instead A.J. Green made a spectacular catch and got the touchdown.

Then late in the game with the Arizona Cardinals looking to put the game away Rondale Moore made a spectacular one-handed catch on fourth down and then James Conner ran it in.

It was a fun day of football for the Arizona Cardinals and Kliff Kingsbury now has two wins against Sean McVay. Not something we have seen a lot of for the Cardinals since McVay took over.

Well done to the Arizona Cardinals.