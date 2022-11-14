Red Rain Podcast: ARI 27 LAR 17 “I Like Where This Is Heading” (Kliff Kingsbury)

This past week, following the Cardinals’ disappointing 31-21 home loss to the Seahawks, Kliff Kingsbury was asked whether he would finally give up his play calling for the Rams game, to which Kliff replied: “No. I like there this is heading.”

In light of team’s offensive struggles, Kliff’s response seemed bizarre. The only thing I could think of was the possibility that Colt McCoy was in line to start at QB. Having already sensed this, I tweeted:

The way to find out if the offensive struggles are Kliff's fault is for Kliff to play Colt McCoy. The last time the Cards ran Kliff's rhythm and timing offense for 60 minutes, Colt McCoy was leading the team to a 23-13 win over Russell Wilson in SEA. Colt 326 yds. 2-TDs. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) November 7, 2022

As it turned out Colt was in line to start and here is a terse summary of what I believed transpired in the Cardinals’ impressive 27-17 win at Sofi Stadium:

Kudos to for displaying the most impressive 60 minutes of focus and teamwork of the 10 game season. They Cardinals outplayed the Rams in all three phases. Every coach and player deserves a game ball for this excellent⭐️ NFC West road win. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) November 14, 2022

Here is Budda’s take:

"I think of every game as a playoff game."



-@buddabaker3 ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/gRAL9ZNtVv — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 14, 2022

I feel very encouraged by this result and when asked this by Bickley and Marotta to describe Colt’s play in one word, the best word I could think of is:

Galvanizing — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) November 14, 2022

Wanting to check where Cardinals’ fans are today, I created this poll:

If Kyler Murray says his hamstring feels better this week, who would you start at QB in Mexico City? — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) November 14, 2022

The current results:

99 votes:

McCoy 46.5%

Murray 53.5%

My vote is to stick with Colt. I explain the reasons why in the podcast.

Your vote?

But, what could be the best secret of all? Get this all-star crooner and his blonde girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, to every game!