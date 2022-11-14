Arizona Cardinals open as underdogs heading into Monday Night Football matchup with San Francisco 49ers

Monday Night Football has been quite the experience the last several weeks.

So let’s take it on the road to Mexico City for a massive NFC West division game as the Arizona Cardinals “host” the San Francisco 49ers.

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook gave us the opening line and the Arizona Cardinals are 5.5-underdogs.

It makes sense. While the San Francisco 49ers have not been great by any means, they are winning games and for oddsmakers that is more than half the battle.

For the Arizona Cardinals, it will be interesting to see if Kyler Murray is healthy enough to go or if they have to go with Colt McCoy again.

McCoy was good enough to beat the Los Angeles Rams backup in a battle of the backups, yet we have seen how this goes for an extended period of time.

So it’ll also be interesting to see how the oddsmakers and bettors decide to look at this game over the next couple of weeks.

What do you think?