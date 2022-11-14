Monday Night Football 2022: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles odds, picks and more

We get the final game of the week 10 slate for the NFL and that means Monday Night Football.

This is an interesting one as the final remaining undefeated team in the NFL takes on one of their biggest rivals.

Here is everything you need to know about the Monday Night Football game.

Game: Washington Commanders (4-5) at Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders (4-5) at Philadelphia Eagles Start Time: 6:15 pm Arizona time on November 14, 2022

6:15 pm Arizona time on November 14, 2022 Location: Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline) Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Alternative TV: ESPN2 will once again provide the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning discussing the game

ESPN2 will once again provide the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning discussing the game National Radio: Westwood One | Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst)

Westwood One | Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst) Odds: Eagles -11 per our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook

Eagles -11 per our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook Over/Under: 43.5

This seems like a slam dunk, but we have said that for a number of weeks and the Ravens finally broke the streak.

I am taking the Eagles to win but the Commanders to cover the 11 points.

