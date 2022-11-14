Arizona Cardinals release Eno Benjamin per report

The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising move on Monday according to Adam Schefter, the team will release running back Eno Benjamin.

A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for them when James Conner was hurt this season - that they are releasing him, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2022

Not doubting Schefter, we will see when the Cardinals announce it but they missed on Budda Baker last week.

If this is true and the Cardinals are releasing Eno Benjamin, if he clears waivers you have to imagine he will be brought back to the practice squad.

This could just be the reality of the running back room and the Cardinals not wanting to expose Keaontay Ingram to waivers.

Benjamin has run for 299 yards and two touchdowns this year, good enough for 4.3 yards per carry. He also has 24 receptions for 184 yards.

Not bad for a former seventh round pick to put up 483 total yards from scrimmage, which is good for 5.1 yards per touch.

Benjamin was a seven round pick out of Arizona State in 2020 and had played in 19 games over the last two seasons for the Arizona Cardinals.

On his career he has 417 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Hopefully this is not the end for Eno, but good luck in wherever his next stop is.