Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals make surprise roster moves, A.J. Green makes clutch play, Budda’s comeback and more

Happy Tuesday one and all we are heading into Mexico City week.

The Arizona Cardinals sit at 4-6 and have a chance to continue to climb the ranks in the NFC West with their upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers and we have all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receiver A.J. Green, after barely being used over last month, makes two key catches for Cardinals against Rams in win

With Kyler Murray hurt, backup QB Colt McCoy shines in 27-17 win in Los Angeles over Rams

Budda Baker's amazing one-week comeback from an ankle sprain and other notes from the Cardinals' win over the Rams

Cardinals make a surprising cut and release veteran running back Eno Benjamin

Cardinals Enjoying Their Dose Of Vitamin W For The Week

Interesting Arizona Cardinals snap counts and PFF grades after Week 10 win at Rams

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz suffers season-ending knee injury

Morning Scramble - The Silence Of The Rams

Ep. 26 - The Cardinals earned a big division win against the Rams on Sunday in Los Angeles behind solid play from their backup QB, a makeshift offensive line and gutty performances on defense.

Cardinals Cover 2 - The Real McCoy

Ep. 615 - It was a much-needed win on Sunday. Craig Grialou and Paul Calvisi break down the victory at the Los Angeles Rams from all angles. They start with Colt McCoy, who improved to 3-0 against the NFC West over the past two seasons.

Source - Cardinals TE Zach Ertz (knee) out indefinitely

J.J. Watt pays out fan's parlay after blown call

Referees blew a play dead that would have given JJ Watt a defensive touchdown and won a fan a $1,000 parlay. Watt made up the difference Monday.

Colt McCoy helps flip Arizona Cardinals' energy in victory over Rams

Arizona Cardinals release backup RB Eno Benjamin

Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz out for season with knee injury, per report

Eno Benjamin's surprise release comes after diminished role vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals' patchwork OL rises to occasion vs. Aaron Donald, Rams

Officials’ blunder costs Cardinals defensive TD

Cardinal vs. Rams final score: James Conner has 2 TD in 27-17 win

Zach Ertz injury: Arizona Cardinals TE’s knee injury season-ending

RB Eno Benjamin released by Arizona Cardinals

