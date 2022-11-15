Emo for Eno for Cardinals Cutting Eno Benjamin

Background: Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jake Gervase (43) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) for a loss in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Well, the positive buzz surrounding the Cardinals after their 27-17 upset win over the Rams didn’t last very long, did it?

First came this tough news for Zach Ertz:

Sources: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz has suffered a season-ending knee injury. A brutal reality for Arizona and its veteran. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2022

Zach Ertz is one of the team’s building blocks and most charismatic leaders. Knowing how tough and determined Zach Ertz is, he will do everything in his power to rehab and return to form. And his friend and teammate JJ Watt will have Ertz’s back all the way.

Then, from out of left field, this happened:

A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for them when James Conner was hurt this season - that they are releasing him, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2022

Per Kyle Odegard:

The Cardinals made a surprising move on Monday, releasing backup running back Eno Benjamin.

The decision was made because of Benjamin’s vocal displeasure with a diminishing role in the offense, multiple sources told Compare.bet.

Benjamin averaged 4.3 yards per carry in 10 games with the Cardinals this season and filled in well when starter James Conner was on the shelf with injuries. However, Conner returned in Week 9 and has been the workhorse each of the past two weeks.

Benjamin only played one offensive snap on Sunday, and the dwindling playing time left him visibly frustrated, a source said.

Benjamin started three games this season, highlighted by his 12-carry, 97-yard, one-touchdown performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7.

Benjamin averaged a half-yard more per carry than Conner this season and also had a superior receiving season. The Cardinals nearly cut Benjamin when he was a rookie, but coach Kliff Kingsbury talked regularly this season about his growth and maturity.

This is what I'm hearing about the reason for Eno's release: https://t.co/HKvdW1VNVd — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) November 14, 2022

This is what I'm hearing about the reason for Eno's release: https://t.co/HKvdW1VNVd — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) November 14, 2022

Emo for Eno

While there may be more to the story than what Kyle Odegard has learned from “multiple sources,” based on KO’s report, these were my visceral reactions:

I don't get it man — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 15, 2022

Eno is a baller. Dude plays super tough, especially for a RB his size. Cardinals' dysfunction perpetuated by the GM. This sucks. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) November 15, 2022

What, did Eno drop an f-bomb on Steve Keim or a coach? Where have we seen that before? Like on national tv? — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) November 15, 2022

Word is that Eno got pissed when he heard the night before game that his PT would be less vs. Rams. Why the f are coaches telling him this the night before the game in the first place? WTF. What a joke organization. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) November 15, 2022

Let's get this straight. So the coaches call Eno on Saturday night at hotel to tell him his role will be diminished vs. Rams because James Conner will get the bulk. Eno gets pissed and Keim cuts him? You WANT guys to get pissed about less playing time. #RCforGM — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) November 15, 2022

In recent weeks the Cardinals have had a number of heated exchanges between coaches and players, as well as between pissed off players. The whole point is to iron out the discrepancies in order to forge a stronger union.

Cutting a dedicated and hard-nosed baller like Eno Benjamin sends such a poor message to the team and to the manner in which the team not only communicates, but how it handles the players.

Even if Eno dropped some f-bombs onSteve Keim or a coach —- one player has already done that on national tv. The player and the coach have since appeared to have worked it out.

Even if in the midst for utter frustration, had Eno demanded his release, an adult in the room would let tempers cool and then iron the situation out.

The numbers and the eye tests don’t lie. Eno Benjamin has ben balling his tail off. He’s been scraping and clawing for every extra yard. Players like Eno should be rewarded, not punished.

Eno too has to understand that if the plan is to give Pro Bowl RB James Conner the bulk of the snaps, then a degree of patience is required.

But, why in the world would Eno have to be told of his diminished role in the game plan at the hotel the night before the game? What would have happened early in the game if James Conner suffered a setback with regard to his ribs injury?

Eno Benjamin and Keaontay Ingram would be the only other options.

It’s no secret that the Arizona Cardinals have communication problems —- and, in my opinion, those problems stem, originate and fester with GM Steve Keim. There is a preponderance of examples of which we have chronicles over the years.

As long as these examples persist, the Cardinals will continue to be mired in organizational chaos, distrust and abject dysfunction

There, that’s my emo for Eno.

What’s yours?