Arizona Cardinals sign Rashaad Coward to active roster, release kicker Tristan Viczaino

The Arizona Cardinals made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday after their surprising move to release running back Eno Benjamin on Monday.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (ruh-SHAAD) to the active roster from the practice squad and has released kicker Tristan Vizcaino. In addition, the team has re-signed defensive lineman Michael Dogbe to the practice squad and has released offensive lineman Sage Doxtater and linebacker Blake Lynch from the practice squad.

Coward played 48 snaps on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Not too bad for a guy who was drafted in 2017 as a defensive tackle.

Vizcaino finished the game 3/3 on extra points and 2/2 on field goals in the Cardinals win.

Vizcaino is crazy accurate, except last year when he was 10/15 on extra points and why he is likely struggling to stick around.

Good to see Dogbe back as well.

Good luck to all.