Cardinals Reacts Survey: Week 11

A win?

What is that? It seems like forever, but the Arizona Cardinals continue to be the best road team in the NFL over the course of the last 13 games.

That brings up the question, does this change your opinion of the direction of the team, with a win over the Los Angeles Rams?

Oh, also are you buying the Cardinals as playoff contenders still?

This week will be interesting, a fan favorite backup gets released and fans have been upset about it, the backup quarterback got another QBWinz, and we have a full blown quarterback controversy (kidding).

There is never a quiet week for this organization, almost like they are on an inside access television show.