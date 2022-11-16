Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals release of Eno Benjamin raises eyebrows, Marquise Brown trending in right direction and more

Happy Wednesday one and all.

We are getting closer to Mexico City Monday Night Football and with that we have all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.

Let’s get to it.

Depth Of Field Photo Essay

Exploring the game against the Rams through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

You've Got Mail: Mexico (And 49ers) Week

Topics include McCoy as starter, Eno release and McBride's role

Cardinals Promote Rashaad Coward To Active Roster

Defensive lineman Michael Dogbe returns on practice squad

Cardinals Get Ready For Mexico While Not Disrupting Routine

Practicing in altitude this week was discussed

Cardinals Underground - Returning To Mexico

It's been 17 years since the Cardinals and Paul Calvisi and Darren Urban have gone to Mexico – Paul's haircut isn't quite the same anymore – and now it's time to go back amid a lot of Cardinals' news going on.

Red Sea Report - Cards Win Without Full Deck

The Cardinals earned a much-needed 27-17 victory over the Rams while missing starters at quarterback, cornerback, offensive line and kicker. Colt McCoy guided an efficient offense and Budda Baker fought through an ankle injury to lead a solid defense

Texans claim running back Eno Benjamin off waiver wire

Running back Eno Benjamin, who was released by the Cardinals on Monday, was claimed off waivers by the Texans.

Arizona Cardinals' Hollywood Brown trending in right direction with injury

From the sounds of Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Hollywood Brown's time on the shelf could be coming to a close in the near future.

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp placed on IR after ankle surgery

L.A. Rams WR Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his sprained right ankle, sidelining him for at least the next four weeks while placed on IR.

Former Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin claimed by Texans

Former Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin was claimed by the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

Arizona Cardinals sign OL Coward to active roster, cut K Tristan Vizcaino

Tristan Vizcaino signed before the Cardinals' win against the Rams and made two field goals and all three extra-point attempts.

Bickley: Eno Benjamin's release spotlights large pattern with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have a history of players in small offensive roles getting upset at the inconsistency of their playing time.

NFL standings: NFC West race tightens as Seahawks lose, 49ers win

We take a look at the NFC West standings after Week 10 games.

Eno Benjamin’s release related to playing time displeasure

Benjamin apparently was too vocal about wanting more playing time than he was getting, especially after a Cardinals win.