Cardinals Order: Ham on Rise

Background: Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) stops Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II (1) after a short pass play in the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro.

Have a close look at Brian Baldinger’s analysis of Cardinals’ CB Antonio Hamilton’s stellar play at SoFi Stadium:

.@AZCardinals @UnitedSt8Of_Ham made his first start for the Cardinals at CB and he was everywhere…leading team in tackles and PD’s. Talk about making the most of your opportunities!!! #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/fFq5FyDb16 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 15, 2022

What’s so appealing about Antonio Hamilton’s skillset is his shadow technique, his quickness to the ball when the football is in the air and, as Baldy so aptly put it, his strong safety-esque, physical brand of tackling.

With Byron Murphy nursing a sore back on the sidelines for this key NFC West road game, Antonio Hamilton stepped up and played the best game of his pro career. Ham led the team in tackles with 11 (10 solo) and with pass breakups (2) , while helping to put the clamps on Cooper Kupp in coverage (3 catches on 5 targets for -1 yds. for the game) and nearly coming up with a pick-six.

For his efforts, Ham scored a 90.1 PFF game grade, the highest grade on the team.

Checking the Cardinals' updated season grades on defense

Cardinals defensive players season grades for players with over 150 snaps:

77.5 —- Antonio Hamilton 73.6 —- Budda Baker 72.7 —- Zach Allen 66.7 —- Byron Murphy, Jr. 65.0 —- Isaiah Simmons

Cardinals Top Ten Defensive Grades This Week:

Top 10 Cardinals PFF defensive grades from Week 10 (snaps in parentheses):

A. Hamilton 90.1 (55)

M. Sanders 87.8 (22)

Z. Collins 81.2 (61)

I. Simmons 75.6 (61)

B. Baker 70.3 (49)

T. Mullen 69.5 (25)

C. Banjo 62.8 (12)

L. Fotu 62.7 (20)

J. Ledbetter 62.6 (17)

C. Thomas 61.8 (21) — Joe Comeau - The Cardinal Rule (@jokomo13) November 14, 2022

In his post-game press conference, Ham expressed his gratitude for the opportunities the Cardinals coaches are giving him. He lauded Colt McCoy for spending time with him and for helping him understand CB techniques and leverages that give QBs the most trouble. Plus, he mentioned that HBO’s Hard Knocks might film a segment with him and his family.

Ham speaks about “Colt McColt”: (thanks to Bo Brack)

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton says QB Colt “McColt” McCoy helps him out with his game pic.twitter.com/S4aHrOpHYo — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 14, 2022

Ham speaks about Budda Baker: (thanks to Bo Brack)

“Injured or not, he’s willing to put it all on the line for the guys.”



Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton on S Budda Baker playing soon after suffering an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/TOz4GVF5Fd — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 14, 2022

Antonio Hamilton was one of the main reasons why Budda wanted to attend OTAs. Budda said, “I wanna be there for my boys and to help the younger guys develop. I believe we have the most talented young secondary that I have played with in Arizona .”

