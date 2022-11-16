2022 ROTB “Pick 3” Vs. Spread Competition Week 11

Updated Standings (thanks to CCF!)
20. CFWA
19. ***CuckooFCP, Chambana81
17. Mitch
16. ERauch, iacardsfan, FNG
15. ***JethroBodine, Wilmot515, xxxash, leftcoastfan, Roy Green, quingo
13. Ditship, CCF
11. brrrberry, BG23
6. PotentialSpam
NFL Week 11 point spreads
- Tennessee Titans (+3) vs. Green Bay Packers (-3)
- Chicago Bears (+3) vs. Atlanta Falcons (-3)
- Carolina Panthers (+11) vs. Baltimore Ravens (-11)
- Cleveland Browns (+9.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-9.5)
- Washington Commanders (-2.5) vs. Houston Texans (+2.5)
- Philadelphia Eagles (-9.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (+9.5)
- New York Jets (+3.5) vs. New England Patriots (-3.5)
- Los Angeles Rams (+3) vs. New Orleans Saints (-3)
- Detroit Lions (+3.5) vs. New York Giants (-3.5)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+3) vs. Denver Broncos (-3)
- Dallas Cowboys (-2.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings (+2.5)
- Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+4.5)
- Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (+5.5
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2022/11/14/nfl-week-11-odds-point-spreads-moneylines-over-unders-totals/10696866002/
My Picks:
- WAS (-2.5) over HOU
- NE (-3.5) over NYJ
- NO (-3) over LAR
Your Picks?
- _______ (_______) over _________
- _______ (_______) over _________
- _______ (_______) over _________
