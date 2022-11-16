 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 ROTB “Pick 3” Vs. Spread Competition Week 11

By Walter Mitchell
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Updated Standings (thanks to CCF!)

20. CFWA

19. ***CuckooFCP, Chambana81

17. Mitch

16. ERauch, iacardsfan, FNG

15. ***JethroBodine, Wilmot515, xxxash, leftcoastfan, Roy Green, quingo

13. Ditship, CCF

11. brrrberry, BG23

6. PotentialSpam

NFL Week 11 point spreads

  • Tennessee Titans (+3) vs. Green Bay Packers (-3)
  • Chicago Bears (+3) vs. Atlanta Falcons (-3)
  • Carolina Panthers (+11) vs. Baltimore Ravens (-11)
  • Cleveland Browns (+9.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-9.5)
  • Washington Commanders (-2.5) vs. Houston Texans (+2.5)
  • Philadelphia Eagles (-9.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (+9.5)
  • New York Jets (+3.5) vs. New England Patriots (-3.5)
  • Los Angeles Rams (+3) vs. New Orleans Saints (-3)
  • Detroit Lions (+3.5) vs. New York Giants (-3.5)
  • Las Vegas Raiders (+3) vs. Denver Broncos (-3)
  • Dallas Cowboys (-2.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings (+2.5)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+4.5)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (+5.5

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2022/11/14/nfl-week-11-odds-point-spreads-moneylines-over-unders-totals/10696866002/

My Picks:

  • WAS (-2.5) over HOU
  • NE (-3.5) over NYJ
  • NO (-3) over LAR

Your Picks?

  • _______ (_______) over _________
  • _______ (_______) over _________
  • _______ (_______) over _________

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...