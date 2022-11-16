Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown is cleared to practice!

Wow, what wonderful news for the Arizona Cardinals that Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is going to practice this week ...

We have designated WR Marquise Brown to return from the injured reserve list. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 16, 2022

... and has a chance to play on Monday night!

The Arizona Cardinals website confirmed on Wednesday that Brown has been designated to return from Injured Reserve, opening his 21-day practice window as the first step for the wide receiver to get back on the active roster.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that “there’s a chance” Brown could play this week, the team currently has an open spot on the roster.

“We want to see him (in regular practice) and see what he looks like, but he’s definitely come a long way in a short time, so I’m hoping we can get something out of him,” Kingsbury said, according to the team site.

Arizona travels to Mexico City for the Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, which airs Monday night on ESPN.

Can you imagine watching the trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore?

Feels like an NFL version of the Gift of the Magi!

Bring on the gold, incense and myrrh!