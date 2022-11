Wow, what wonderful news for the Arizona Cardinals that Marquise Hollywood Brown is going top practice this week...

We have designated WR Marquise Brown to return from the injured reserve list. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 16, 2022

...and has a chance to play on Monday night!

Can you imagine watching the trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore?

Feels like an NFL version of the Gift of the Magi!

Bring on the gold, incense and myrrh!