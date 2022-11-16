Arizona Cardinals make two moves on the practice squad

While we know the Arizona Cardinals have opened the return from injured reserve window for Marquise Brown, they also made a couple of extra moves on the practice squad.

Bringing on an offensive tackle and a tight end who was here during the preseason.

From the team:

In addition, the team has signed offensive lineman Julién Davenport and tight end Chris Pierce to the practice squad. Pierce is back with the Cardinals after spending preseason with the team. Davenport (6-7, 315) is a five-year NFL veteran who has played in 60 career games (32 starts) with the Colts (2021), Dolphins (2019-20) and Texans (2017-18). He entered the league with Houston as a fourth-round selection (130th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft from Bucknell and appeared in 27 games (19 starts) in two seasons with the Texans. The 27-year old Davenport played nine games (four starts) last season with Indianapolis after playing 24 games (nine starts) in two years with Miami. He spent the preseason with Chicago prior to getting released in August.

The move for Pierce is not a surprise after the Zach Ertz injury, but the Davenport move makes you wonder about the long-term health of D.J. Humphries for the season.

Welcome aboard both.