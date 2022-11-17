Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals getting ready to head to Mexico City, Marquise Brown close to being back and more

Happy Thursday one and all.

We are getting closer to Monday Night Football in Mexico City for the Arizona Cardinals, but to help us get ready let’s take a look at all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.

Safety Robert Griffith running out on field with Mexican flag iconic moment of Cardinals' 31-14 win over 49ers in 2005

Griffith provided iconic moment as Cardinals ushered in era of NFL international play

Cardinals open practice window for WR Marquise Brown to return from IR

Wide receiver has missed minimum four games with foot injury

Cardinals Need More Trey McBride, Maxx Williams With Ertz Done

Notes: Humphries, Murphy remain day-to-day

Cardinals still don't know if Kyler Murray or Colt McCoy will start at QB against 49ers in Mexico

Both signal-callers trying to come back from injuries

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Kelvin Beachum's Health Near-Scare

Colt McCoy's prep, Lecitus Smith's first start among storylines

The Dave Pasch Podcast - Ron Wolfley

Ep. 50 - Four-time NFL Pro Bowler and longtime radio analyst Ron Wolfley joins Dave Pasch to discuss their 18-year partnership on Arizona Cardinals radio broadcasts. Go inside the booth as Wolf and Pasch chat about their favorite games

Cardinals Cover 2 - Hard Knocks Reax: Episode 2

Ep. 616 - Things are always better after a win, right? That includes watching episodes of "Hard Knocks." Craig Grialou and Dani Sureck reveal their biggest takeaways from Episode 2, one that highlighted many of the fathers on the team

Justin Jefferson, Jeff Saturday top NFL quotes of the week

Jeff Saturday learns how time flies when you're coaching, JJ Watt helps a fan out and Taylor Heinicke is living his best life.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray feels 'good' but unsure of status for MNF

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said Wednesday that his injured hamstring feels "a lot better" but he's still unsure of his status for Monday night's game in Mexico City.

Latinos love football but participation lags at NFL, college level

According to the Institute of Diversity and Ethics in Sport, 12 NFL players identified as Latino in 2021, or less than 1% of the league.

Hollywood Brown designated to return by Arizona Cardinals

And with that, the Cardinals' pairing of Hollywood Brown with DeAndre Hopkins could come as soon as Monday night vs. the 49ers.

Stock up, stock down for the 49ers ahead of Monday Night Football

The Arizona Cardinals (4-6) head to Mexico City for a Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers (5-4).

Arizona Cardinals' Hollywood Brown not ruled out for MNF in Mexico City

Following a surprise designation to return from IR, Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown has a real shot at suiting up for MNF in Mexico City.

Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury addresses Eno Benjamin's release

The Arizona Cardinals moved on from RB Eno Benjamin on Monday in what Kliff Kingsbury is calling the right move for the organization.

Cardinals sign OL Rashaad Coward to 53-man roster, cut K Tristan Vizcaino

Coward started at left guard on Sunday against the Rams.