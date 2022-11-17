Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals getting ready to head to Mexico City, Marquise Brown close to being back and more

Happy Thursday one and all.
We are getting closer to Monday Night Football in Mexico City for the Arizona Cardinals, but to help us get ready let’s take a look at all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.
Safety Robert Griffith running out on field with Mexican flag iconic moment of Cardinals' 31-14 win over 49ers in 2005
Griffith provided iconic moment as Cardinals ushered in era of NFL international play
Cardinals open practice window for WR Marquise Brown to return from IR
Wide receiver has missed minimum four games with foot injury
Cardinals Need More Trey McBride, Maxx Williams With Ertz Done
Notes: Humphries, Murphy remain day-to-day
Cardinals still don't know if Kyler Murray or Colt McCoy will start at QB against 49ers in Mexico
Both signal-callers trying to come back from injuries
Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Kelvin Beachum's Health Near-Scare
Colt McCoy's prep, Lecitus Smith's first start among storylines
The Dave Pasch Podcast - Ron Wolfley
Ep. 50 - Four-time NFL Pro Bowler and longtime radio analyst Ron Wolfley joins Dave Pasch to discuss their 18-year partnership on Arizona Cardinals radio broadcasts. Go inside the booth as Wolf and Pasch chat about their favorite games
Cardinals Cover 2 - Hard Knocks Reax: Episode 2
Ep. 616 - Things are always better after a win, right? That includes watching episodes of "Hard Knocks." Craig Grialou and Dani Sureck reveal their biggest takeaways from Episode 2, one that highlighted many of the fathers on the team
Justin Jefferson, Jeff Saturday top NFL quotes of the week
Jeff Saturday learns how time flies when you're coaching, JJ Watt helps a fan out and Taylor Heinicke is living his best life.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray feels 'good' but unsure of status for MNF
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said Wednesday that his injured hamstring feels "a lot better" but he's still unsure of his status for Monday night's game in Mexico City.
Latinos love football but participation lags at NFL, college level
According to the Institute of Diversity and Ethics in Sport, 12 NFL players identified as Latino in 2021, or less than 1% of the league.
Hollywood Brown designated to return by Arizona Cardinals
And with that, the Cardinals' pairing of Hollywood Brown with DeAndre Hopkins could come as soon as Monday night vs. the 49ers.
Stock up, stock down for the 49ers ahead of Monday Night Football
The Arizona Cardinals (4-6) head to Mexico City for a Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers (5-4).
Arizona Cardinals' Hollywood Brown not ruled out for MNF in Mexico City
Following a surprise designation to return from IR, Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown has a real shot at suiting up for MNF in Mexico City.
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury addresses Eno Benjamin's release
The Arizona Cardinals moved on from RB Eno Benjamin on Monday in what Kliff Kingsbury is calling the right move for the organization.
Cardinals sign OL Rashaad Coward to 53-man roster, cut K Tristan Vizcaino
Coward started at left guard on Sunday against the Rams.
