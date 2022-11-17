2023 NFL Draft: Is Will Levis quarterback one? Can a defensive tackle go first overall and early all-star game invites

We are nearing the end of the 2022 college football season and that means a great 2023 NFL Draft is barreling towards us.

Justin and I checked in on some of the more intriguing draft prospects stock, before taking on the early front runner for interior defensive lineman that is going to be talked about highly.

Justin and I check in on Will Levis’s NFL Draft stock after a loss to Vanderbilt. Will people dig in on claims that he is the QB1?

Then, in what is becoming and annual tradition, takes emerge that a defensive tackle is the best overall player in the class.

Plus, the guys examine the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl early QB commitments. How will the dominoes fall with the remaining QBs? And finally, some WR hot takes to close things out.

